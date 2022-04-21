Khelo India University Games to serve as selection pathway for World University Games

The 2nd edition of the Khelo Indian University Games being held in Bengaluru has also been announced as a pathway to qualification for the World University Games. The event is dated between 24th April and 3rd May and will feature around 3879 athletes from 190 Indian Universities. The World University Games is set to take place in Chengdu, China post-June 26th.

Jain(Deemed to be)University will be a co-host of the Games being held in Bengaluru. The other stadiums and venues will be the Jain Sports School, Kanteerava Stadium, Field Marshal Cariappa Hockey Stadium and the Sports Authority of India National Centre of Excellence.Director of Sports for Jain University, Mr UV Shankar stated "Nobody has said it is going to be cancelled. So, we are looking at that. Most of the kids from different universities across the country are going to compete in KIUG and it will have stiff competition in all sports."

Top athletes and Olympians such as Srihari Nataraj, Dutee Chand and Manu Bhaker will all feature at the games.









