Khelo India University Games: Aishwary Pratap Singh wins shooting gold

Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar of Guru Nanak Dev University clinched the men’s 10m Air Rifle gold with a dominating performance that saw him lead from the first shot in the 4th Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2023, Ashtalakshmi, at the Kahilipara Shooting Range.

The 23-year-old has qualified for the final in second spot but never looked under any trouble as he scored a total of 252 points, beating second-placed Umamahesh Maddieni of KLEF University by 2.1 points. Sumedh Sasane of Shivaji University bagged the bronze medal with a score of 228.8 points.

“I am quite happy with the way I shot today. I didn’t have a good outing in the ISSF World Cup in Granada and I came here to work on certain flaws and find my rhythm ahead of a long season,” said Tomar.

He also teamed up with Vidit Jain and Manpreet Singh Basra to help Guru Nanak Dev University clinch the team gold with a total of 1871.7 points and jump to the 10th spot in the overall standings.

Jain University continued to top the standings as their women’s team clinched the basketball gold with a 68-58 win over the University of Madras and their swimmers added two more gold medals to take the gold medal count to seven gold, four silver, and four bronze.

Chandigarh University is second with four gold, six silver, and eight bronze while Savitribai Phule University jumped to third place thanks to two gold medals from the weightlifting arena in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

Trupti Mane of Savitribai Phule University clinched the women’s 76kg gold with a total of 177 kg. Mane started with two unsuccessful lifts in snatch before finally managing to cleanly lift 77kg.

She then went on to lift 100kg in her third attempt of clean and jerk to take home the gold. Shreya Ganamukhi of Shivaji University bagged silver with a total of 169kg and Sana of CSMU won the bronze with a total lift of 168kg.

Later, Savitribai Phule University’s Abhijit Disale won the 89kg gold with a total lift of 302kg. GNDU’s Surinderpal Singh (284kg) and SRTMU’s Krishna Dalvi (282kg) bagged the silver and bronze medals respectively.

In the kabaddi competition at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati, Chandigarh University defeated Bharati Vidyapeeth 34-32 in the women’s final while Mangalore University bagged the men’s gold with a 36-22 win over the University of Kota.