2025 Khelo India University Games logo, mascots unveiled

In a grand event at the historical Amer Fort in Jaipur on Wednesday, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), in association with the Government of Rajasthan and the Rajasthan State Sports Council (RSSC), launched the official logo, mascots, torch, jerseys and anthem for the Khelo India University Games Rajasthan 2025.

The Games’ mascots, Khamma and Ghani, were unveiled by the Hon’ble Rajasthan sports minister Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

The mascots are inspired by the state’s official animal — the camel — and the traditional greeting “Khamma Ghani”. They embody Rajasthan’s warmth, resilience and hospitality, welcoming athletes from every corner of India.

The Khelo India University Games Rajasthan 2025, scheduled to take place from 24 November to 5 December 2025, will be held across seven cities — Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Bharatpur and Bikaner.

This marks the first time Rajasthan will host the Khelo India University Games, a flagship event of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports that showcases India’s finest university athletes.

Over 7,000 athletes from nearly 200 universities will compete in 24 disciplines, including 23 medal sports and one demonstration event. New inclusions this year are canoeing, kayaking, cycling, and beach volleyball — reflecting the growing diversity and ambition of Indian university sport.

Rajasthan’s Heritage Inspires the Games’ Visual Identity

The newly unveiled logo captures the very soul of Rajasthan:

• Hawa Mahal represents regal grace and architectural splendour

• Ranthambore Fort stands tall for courage, pride and timeless strength

• Windmills symbolise the state’s forward vision and focus on sustainability

• Sand Dunes reflect the vast beauty and desert landscape of the state

Together, these elements unite tradition and modernity, embodying the youthful energy and progressive spirit of KIUG Rajasthan 2025. The key visual design combines Rajasthan’s iconic architecture with dynamic sports silhouettes, highlighted with vibrant shades of pink to honour Jaipur, the Pink City.

Celebrating Rajasthan’s Spirit

The torch design draws inspiration from the state’s forts and desert forms, symbolising the eternal flame of youth and excellence. The official jerseys, designed in the Games’ colour palette, represent energy, unity and pride.

The anthem, specially composed for KIUG Rajasthan 2025, celebrates the spirit of sport, diversity and national pride. It’s about the host state, Chalo aage badho Rajasthan, Jeet lo saara Hindustan - urging Rajasthan to come forward and excel but by taking the rest of India along with them.