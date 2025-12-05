Khelo India University Games 2025: Chandigarh University crowned champions

Chandigarh University rode on their stupendous performance in canoe and kayaking to successfully defend their overall championship crown at the 2025 Khelo India University Games on Friday.

Chandigarh University finished their campaign with a total of 67 medals, including 42 gold, 14 silver and 11 bronze. Lovely Professional University (LPU) ended their KIUG campaign as the runner-up with 32 golds, 25 silver and 22 bronze medals.

Hon’ble Minister of State Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse graced the colourful closing ceremony at Poornima University as curtains came down on the 12-day multi-sport extravaganza.

Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Dr Prem Chand Bairwa and Hon’ble Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of Rajasthan Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also attended the glittering function.

Chandigarh University won 23 out of the 30 gold medals on offer in Canoe and Kayaking, a sports discipline which made its debut at the KIUG, six in swimming and five in athletics, two in wrestling and one each in weightlifting, shooting, cycling, archery, table tennis and kabaddi.

Lovely Professional University (LPU) finished their KIUG campaign as the runner-up with 78 medals, 11 medals more than the champions, but with less number of gold medals.

Guru Nanak Dev University also finished with 32 gold medals but their tally of 22 silver and 18 bronze meant that they had to settle for the third spot.

The Games also witnessed 12 new meet records being made in athletics, including two All India University records to underline the high quality of competition throughout the 12 days.

Olympian and India’s top swimmer Srihari Nataraj was the most successful athlete of KIUG 2025 as he ended with nine gold and two silver medals to help Jain University clinch a total of 27 golds, nine silver and nine bronze medals.

Two gold medals from athletes and one in basketball helped the second edition champions finish in fourth place in the medals tally.

Hailing the Khelo India University Games, Smt. Khadse said that the event was an opportunity for sportspersons of different states to connect with each other and learn about each other’s diverse cultural heritage apart from creating a pathway for excellence.

“Losing or winning is a different matter, but athletes from every state and region have participated here. This is the most important and significant aspect of these Khelo India University Games. Wherever we go, we understand the culture of that state, learn the language, and move this sport forward with fresh energy,” Smt. Khadse said.

With 28 gold medals on offer on the final day, including 24 in boxing, the fight for the second spot was clearly between Lovely Professional University and Guru Nanak Dev University. Lovely Professional University ultimately won the race as they captured two gold medals in boxing and one in kabaddi on the final day.

Guru Kashi University topped the standings in the boxing competition at Bharatpur’s Lohagarh Indoor Stadium on Friday winning four gold, three silver and five bronze and jumped to fifth position in the overall standings with 15 gold, 15 silver and 18 bronze medals.