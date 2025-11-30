Khelo India University Games 2025: Ashi Chouksey pips Sift Samra for women's 50m 3p gold

Guru Nanak Dev University’s Ashi Chouksey came up with a near flawless performance to beat teammate and Olympian Sift Kaur Samra to clinch her fourth consecutive gold medal at the Khelo India University Games on Sunday.

The 23-year-old, the 2022 Asian Games medallist, led the 50m final from start to finish and won the gold medal with a final score of 462.3 points, beating her nearest opponent by 2.7 points.

In fact, Ashi had over four point lead over Sift going into the last four shots but registered two shots of below 10 in the end but that hardly affected her chances of winning the gold medal.

"I was not focussing on the scores at all. I had won the gold medal in KIUG for the last three years and I was determined to not lose out on the gold this time. So I was only focused on my shooting and it was only in the final few shots that I paid attention to the score," Ashi said winning the gold medal.

Guru Nanak Dev University also bagged the 10m Air Pistol team gold while cyclist Niya Sebastain won the women’s Keirin race to take their gold medal tally to 30.

KLEF University’s Mukesh Nelavalli bagged the 10m air pistol individual gold medal with a final score of 243.3 points, getting the better of Paris Olympics bronze medallist Sarabjot Singh, who finished with a bronze medal after scoring 220.8 points in the final.

The silver medal went to Aditya Malra of Panjab University with a score of 240.2.

Meanwhile, Savitribai Phule Pune University moved up to sixth position after winning two gold medals on the last day of cycling competitions to take their overall tally to six gold.

Siddhi Shirke of Pune University, who was competing despite a fractured right wrist, won the Women’s Point Race while Mangesh Takmoge claimed the top spot in men’s Keirin competition.

"Last month while training for a road race, me and my coach were hit by a bike due to which I had bruises on my body and I also fractured my wrist. The plaster came off last week and though the pain is still there and the mobility isn’t that good but I am happy that I could manage to win the gold medal today," said Shirke, who was participating in her first Khelo India University Games.

Adwaith Sankar SS of University of Kerala clinched the gold medal in men’s Point Race with Pune University’s Siddhesh Patil and Kishore Bharathidasan University bagging the silver and bronze medals respectively.

RESULTS

CYCLING

Women

Point Race: Gold – Siddhi Shirke (SPPU); Silver – Rinku Bhambhu (LPU); Bronze – Yogeshwari Kadam (Shivaji University)

Keirin: Gold – Niya Sebastian (GNDU); Silver – Santi Biswas (LPU); Bronze – Pooja Swetha (Bharathiar University)

Men

Point Race: Gold – Adwaith Sankar SS (Uni of Kerala); Silver – Siddhesh Patil (SPPU); Bronze –Kishore (Bharathidasan University)

Keirin: Gold – Mangesh Takmoge (SPPU); Silver – Manthan Late (SPPU); Bronze – Ajay Bishnoi (LPU)

FOOTBALL (Group stage)

Men: Guru Nanak Dev University bt IIMT University, Meerut 3-0; Adamas University bt Annamalai University 3-1

SHOOTING

Women

50m Rifle 3-Position: Gold – Ashi Chouksey (GNDU) 462.3; Silver – Sift Kaur Samra (GNDU) 459.6; Bronze – Manya Mittal (PU) 444.8

50m Rifle 3-Position Team: Gold – Panjab University 1749; Silver – Lovely Professional University 1746; Bronze – Guru Nanak Dev University 1737

Men

10m Air Pistol: Gold – Mukesh Nelavalli (KLEFU) 243.3; Silver – Aditya Malra (PU) 240.2; Bronze – Sarabjot Singh (PU) 220.8

10m Air Pistol team: Gold – Guru Nanak Dev University 1725; Silver – Panjab University 1721; Bronze – Kurukshetra University 1710

TABLE TENNIS (Group stage)

Women: SRM University bt Panjab University 3-0; Adamas University bt Anna University 3-0; Lalit Narayan Mithila University bt University of Rajasthan 3-2; Chitkara University bt Jadavpur University 3-0