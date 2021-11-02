ISL: Kerala Blasters announce squad for Indian Super League 2021-22

Kerala Blasters FC announced their official squad for the Hero Indian Super League 2021-22. The squad led by Ivan Vukomanović is currently preparing for the opening match against ATK Mohun Bagan FC on November 19, 2021 in Fatorda Stadium.

Heading into the Hero Indian Super League 2021-22, the Blasters had a busy summer transfer period. Long-term extensions for several players will help the club keep their core group of players intact with as many as 16 players from last season making the list again.





"As a club, we have been able to tie our core players down to longer contracts. This will provide stability and a platform to build on in the current and coming years. We have a young team with players that are hungry for success. We have also added players both domestic and foreign who bring important experience and leadership to the team. It's going to be exciting to see how they work together and perform this season," said Blasters' Sporting Director, Karolis Skinkys.

In Jeakson Singh, Prabsukhan Gill, Sanjeev Stalin, Hormipam Ruivah, Givson Singh, Sachin Suresh, Muheet Khan, the Blasters fulfill the mandatory Development player's criteria. Academy Players, Bijoy V and Sachin Suresh, who have followed the likes of Sahal Samad, Ayush Adhikari, Muheet Shabir and several others by earning senior-team promotions, will look to further continue their progress in Goa.









The ISL official squad includes the following players:

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh

Defenders: Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Marko Lešković, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna

Strikers: Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez