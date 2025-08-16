Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Karate

India ends Asian Karate Youth Championships with 7 medals

Hridaan shines with gold as team improves its previous performance of three medals.

Hridaan during the medal ceremony after clinching gold in the U14-50kg Kumite. (Photo credit: Sports Arena)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 16 Aug 2025 11:54 AM GMT

The Indian karate team won a total of seven medals at the 2nd Asian Youth Open Championship and Training Camp in Linping, China from August 12-16.

The young Indian contingent won 4 medals in Kumite and 3 in Kata.

In the under 14 category, Hridaan clinched gold (-50kg Kumite) while Kush (-40kg Kumite) settled for silver.



In the cadet, Lohit (-63kg Kumite) and Rayna (U10 Kata) were among the bronze medallists.

Vibhu added another bronze to India’s medal tally in under 12 (-45kg Kumite).

The under-14 kata team comprising Hridaan, Armaan and Kush and the cadet and junior kata team including Shreyansh, Tushar, Vashisht, won a bronze each.

In the previous edition, the Indian contingent had won only three medals.

