India ends Asian Karate Youth Championships with 7 medals

The Indian karate team won a total of seven medals at the 2nd Asian Youth Open Championship and Training Camp in Linping, China from August 12-16.

The young Indian contingent won 4 medals in Kumite and 3 in Kata.

In the under 14 category, Hridaan clinched gold (-50kg Kumite) while Kush (-40kg Kumite) settled for silver.





In the cadet, Lohit (-63kg Kumite) and Rayna (U10 Kata) were among the bronze medallists.

Vibhu added another bronze to India’s medal tally in under 12 (-45kg Kumite).

The under-14 kata team comprising Hridaan, Armaan and Kush and the cadet and junior kata team including Shreyansh, Tushar, Vashisht, won a bronze each.

In the previous edition, the Indian contingent had won only three medals.