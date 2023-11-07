Hanshi Premjit Sen awarded prestigious Bronze Pin by World Karate Federation

Adding another feather to his cap, Hanshi Premjit Sen (President of Karate Do Association of Bengal) has been awarded with the most prestigious Bronze Pin by the World Karate Federation (WKF) at the recently concluded World Championship held at Budapest (Hungary).

He becomes the first ever Bengali to get recognised by the WKF, which is the apex body for Karate in the world duly recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The Bronze Pin is awarded to those who have contributed immensely to the game of Karate Do over the years. Hanshi Premjit Sen has put on his immense hard work for more than a decade to earn this prestigious Bronze Pin. Not only this, Hanshi Premjit Sen is a person of good repute, who is popular throughout the world for his exemplary contributions to popularize the art of Karate Do. His hard work and sacrifices over the years has earned him this prestigious reward.

Hanshi Premjit Sen is also the Joint Secretary of Karate India Organisation (KIO) the only authentic Karate Association in India which is recognised by the WKF, Asian Karate Do Federation (AKF), South Asian Karate Do Federation (SAKF) and Commonwealth Karate Do Federation (CKF).



Moreover, Karate Do Association of Bengal (KAB) is the only recognised member of KIO and Bengal Olympic Association (BOA).

"I am extremely elated with this achievement. Also, being rewarded for your contributions for this game will definitely boost me and increase the hunger to do more in the years to come.I’m extremely grateful to God as I have earned this being the first Bengali . I want to dedicate this to my family who has always sacrificed and helped me strive hard for what I am today,a big THANK YOU to all my well-wishers across the world." - Hanshi Premjit Sen