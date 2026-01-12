Alisha Choudhary becomes the first Indian Woman to win medal at Karate 1 Series

Indian karate reached a historic milestone as Alisha Choudhary became the first Indian woman to win a medal at a Karate 1 Series A event.

Competing in Tbilisi, Georgia, Alisha secured the bronze medal in the Women’s Kumite -55 kg category, marking a breakthrough moment for the sport in the country.

Alisha clinched the bronze with a dominant 8-0 victory over her Croatian opponent, underlining her control and tactical sharpness on the international stage.

The Karate 1 Series A is regarded as one of the most competitive global circuits under the World Karate Federation (WKF), making the achievement particularly significant for Indian karate.

The result continues Alisha’s strong run in elite competitions. In 2025, she had also claimed a bronze medal at the Asian Senior Championships, establishing herself as one of India’s most consistent performers at the continental level. In recognition of her latest achievement, the Karate India Organisation announced a cash award of ₹1,51,000.



Consistency at national and international level



Hailing from Ludhiana, Punjab, Alisha trains under coach Vikas and has built an impressive record across multiple levels of competition.

She is a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist and has won two medals at the South Asian level. Alisha has also represented India at the World Karate Championships on two occasions, reflecting her sustained presence among the sport’s elite.

Domestically, her dominance has been equally notable. She is a six-time consecutive national gold medallist and has secured four successive gold medals at the All India University Games.