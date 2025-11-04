Zee Sports enters into a 3-year strategic partnership with Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League for exclusive broadcast & digital rights

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited's new initiatives arm Zee Sports and SJ Uplift Kabaddi's Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) today announce a three-year strategic broadcast partnership across TV and Digital. A first-of-its-kind partnership for a state-level sports league, the development reinforces the UPKL’s position as a platform that is focused on nurturing and developing grassroots talent, preparing them for the global stage.

As a part of this partnership, Zee Sports will serve as the exclusive broadcast and digital partner for UPKL, airing the next three seasons along with a live stream on Zee5, reaching millions of viewers across India.



With the addition of 4 new franchises this season, UPKL now features 12 teams representing key cities across Uttar Pradesh. The partnership is a pivotal milestone in the league’s evolution as one of India’s most structured regional sporting properties.



Speaking on the association, Bavesh Janavlekar, Business Head- Zee Sports, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said, "At Zee Sports, we believe in championing India’s own sporting heritage. Our focus is on building sustainable and scalable regional as well as national IPs that inspire fandom and drive long-term value. With this strategic partnership with UPKL, we aim to give Kabaddi the platform and storytelling it deserves by leveraging our vast TV reach and Zee5's digital ecosystem. This partnership is a powerful step forward, and together, we’re ready to take Kabaddi to greater heights."



Sambav Jain, Founder, Director, SJ Uplift Kabaddi, further added, “The partnership with ZEE Sports reflects the evolution of UPKL from a promising regional initiative to a scalable sporting enterprise with national ambition. Season 1 validated our model with strong fan engagement and franchise participation. With Season 2, we aim to expand that vision and elevate our league to the next level — taking UPKL into homes across India through Zee Sports television and digital reach. This collaboration not only amplifies the visibility of our athletes and teams but also strengthens our mission of creating a professional, sustainable, and inclusive Kabaddi ecosystem.”



The three-year deal spans the upcoming season of UPKL and further extends to Season 3 and Season 4. UPKL Season 2 will kick off on December 25, 2025, featuring 71 matches over 19 days in Noida with live telecasts in Hindi to ensure the traditional connect of Kabaddi.





