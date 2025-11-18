Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025: India start campaign with thumping win over Thailand

India started their campaign at the 2025 Women's Kabaddi World Cup with a thumping win over Thailand in Mirpur, Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The defending champions started their campaign in style, taking down their lesser fashioned opponents 65-20.

The 2025 Women's Kabaddi World Cup commenced on Monday. The tournament was earlier slated to be hosted in Rajgir, Bihar and was later relocated to Hyderabad.

The tournament was then shifted to Mirpur after multiple postponements in India.

The relocation to Mirpur made the 2025 Women's Kabaddi World Cup the first-ever in the sport to be held outside of India.

It is also the first time in 13 years that the a Kabaddi World Cup for women is being hosted. India had won the only edition of the women's world cup back in 2012, beating Iran in the final in front of their home crowd in Patna, Bihar.

Having beaten Thailand, India are now slated to face Bangladesh (19 November), Germany (20 November), and Uganda (21 November) in their Group A fixtures over the next two days.

A total of 11 nations are competing in the tournament. The others in action are hosts Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Iran, Kenya, Nepal, Poland, and Zanzibar.