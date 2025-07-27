2025 Women’s Kabaddi World Cup postponed again

The second edition of the Women’s Kabaddi World Cup has been put on hold indefinitely.

The World cup was scheduled to take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad from August 3 to 10.

Originally set to take place in Rajgir, Bihar, the tournament was relocated after Bihar withdrew from hosting responsibilities. Bihar had hosted the inaugural edition in 2012.

According to a report in Sportstar, the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), in a letter to the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF) stated that the decision was made due to the “non-timely submissions of team contingent administrative details,” which caused an issue in “obtaining clearances from the concerned Ministries.”

AKFI also said that no changes in the list of participating countries will be entertained, stating that it would “derail the administrative process for timely clearances.” The revised dates are expected to be announced soon.

“Due to limited time available for organising the tournament, it has been decided, keeping the best interests of the sport in mind, to postpone the 2nd Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025. Revised dates will be announced shortly,” the letter stated.

A total of 14 teams, including Argentina, Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Germany, the Netherlands, Iran, Japan, Kenya, Nepal, Thailand, Uganda, Zanzibar, Poland and hosts and defending champions India will be taking part in the event.

According to sources, the tournament is likely to be organised in Hyderabad after the conclusion of the Pro Kabaddi League, which gets underway in Vizag on August 29.

Interestingly, the decision came an hour after the Bangladesh team revealed their 15-member squad for the tournament in a press conference on Saturday.



