WATCH: Sunil Kumar's solo tackle on Shadloui power U Mumba to win over Gujarat Giants in 2025 PKL

U Mumba captain Sunil Kumar came up with a stunning solo tackle against his Gujarat Giants counterpart Mohammadreza Shadloui as U Mumba registered a win in the tiebreaks in the 2025 Pro Kabaddi League on Saturday.

As the towering Iranian came into raid, Sunil was ready to gift him a point. However, the Iranian wanted more.

The two stood in a locked position for a bit, before Sunil out of nowhere went down to tackle Shadloui.

It was a proper wrestling move, which left the Iranian stunned.

The rest of the U Mumba defence soon pounced but it wasn't before Sunil had complete control over the tackle.