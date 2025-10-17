Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League Season 2 Player Auction Scheduled for November 3 in Noida

The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL), conceptualized and operated by SJ Uplift Kabaddi and sanctioned by the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi Association, has announced that the Season 2 player auction will be held on November 3 in Noida.

The auction will be powered by CricBattle, an auction technology company appointed as UPKL’s official auction partner.

Season 2 marks a significant milestone for UPKL as it expands from eight to ten teams, reinforcing the league’s commitment to nurturing kabaddi talent across Uttar Pradesh. The two new franchises joining the competition are Aligarh Tigers and Kanpur Warriors, alongside returning teams Lucknow Lions, Yamuna Yoddha, Noida Ninja, Kashi Kings, Avadh Ramdoot, Bridge Stars, Sangam Challengers, and Ganga Kings of Mirzapur.

Each team will enter the auction with a total budget of ₹12 lakh to assemble its full roster, bringing the overall player purse to ₹1.2 crore. Players will be drawn from a comprehensive pool of 500 athletes, shortlisted through the league’s scouting and registration process.

The auction will feature four player categories (A, B, C, and D), classified based on players’ experience and performance levels. The fixed base prices are set at ₹1,00,000 for Category A, ₹60,000 for Category B, ₹40,000 for Category C, and ₹25,000 for Category D. In comparison, Season 1 featured around 350 players—reflecting UPKL’s growing scale and outreach.

The auction will follow an open-bid format, conducted live in the presence of franchise owners, team representatives, and league officials. Each team must fill its roster in accordance with the composition guidelines outlined in the official UPKL Auction Handbook. As per the structure, each franchise must select a minimum of three players from Category A, four each from Categories B and C, and three from Category D, ensuring a balanced squad across experience and performance levels.

Sambhav Jain, Founder and Director of SJ Uplift Kabaddi, said:

“The player auction is a defining moment for every franchise. With ten teams and a larger talent base this season, the event promises a deeper, more competitive structure. Our partnership with CricBattle ensures a transparent and technology-driven process that aligns with our commitment to professionalizing kabaddi at every level.”

Rakesh Desai, Founder of CricBattle, added:

“We are pleased to collaborate with UPKL as its official auction partner. Our live auction platform is designed to ensure precision, fairness, and efficiency—helping leagues like UPKL execute large-scale drafts seamlessly. This partnership also marks an important step in expanding CricBattle’s reach beyond cricket, aligning us with a credible and rapidly growing state league like UPKL that shares our vision for technology-driven sports management.”

The UPKL Season 2 will kick off on December 25, 2025, featuring approximately 64 matches hosted in Noida.

The auction will be attended by franchise owners and league officials. The league has also unveiled its new tagline for Season 2 — “Apna Bharat, Apna Khel – Khel Raha Hai Mera Pradesh” — underscoring its mission to promote kabaddi as a sport deeply rooted in Indian culture and regional pride.