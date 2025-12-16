UPKL Season 2: Yamuna Yodhas gear up for new season with focus on data-driven approach

Following a debut season marked by explosive energy and memorable victories, the Yamuna Yodhas are gearing up for the UPKL Season 2 with a specialized focus on intelligence, fitness, and team synergy.

The management revealed that the franchise is moving past its initial success to solidify its position not just as a competing team, but as a driving force in grassroots Kabaddi development.

Reflecting on their inaugural outing, Tejpal Sharma – the owner of the team – noted that the passion and unity displayed by the squad were foundational to their success. When asked about the standout achievement of Season 1, the response highlighted the power of collaboration. "The proudest moment was when the Yamuna Yodhas won a match that seemed impossible with their teamwork and spirit," he said. This victory proved that when discipline, passion, and trust come together, the energy automatically goes to a different level. This success resonated deeply, resulting in an exciting transformation for the franchise, as Sharma noted: "The biggest moment was when we realised that Yamuna Yodhas is not just a team, but has become a movement, with many fans joining the cause". Strategic and Mental Reinforcement Ahead of the second season, the Yodhas have worked on both strategy and structure with a special focus on data-driven analysis where fitness, nutrition and psyhology are all integrated with Sharma himself at the forefront. "This season we have focused on data-driven performance and injury prevention," he said.

"I personally remain active in every selection and grooming phase, because I believe a team is made not just by talent, but by the right mindset.

" I do one-on-one interaction with every player so that their vision and attitude align with the team's culture," he added.

Retaining the Core Pillars

The Yodhas have also retained their two star players from the opening season in Lakshay Chaudhary and Vineet Nain.

"Both of them inspired the team not just with performance but also with their attitude," said Sharma.

" Vineet strengthened the defence as a right corner defender, while Lakshay kept the team’s morale high with his all-rounder effort and aggression.

"We are confident that these two will remain the core pillars of the Yamuna Yodhas in Season 2 as well," he further explained.

A Platform for Purpose

The vision for Yamuna Yodhas extends beyond championship trophies; it is intertwined with promoting the sport at the grassroots level. Supporting Kabaddi through the UPKL is seen as a major organizational goal. "UPKL is a dream with purpose for me," said Sharma. " We want grassroots Kabaddi players to get the same exposure that national level athletes receive." "For us, Yamuna Yodhas is not just a team, it is a platform. " We identify talent from the grassroots level and provide professional training, so that every promising player gets a chance to reach the national level," he further added.

The Spirit of the Yodhas Ultimately, the team’s ethos hinges on mutual belief and shared passion. The management constantly reinforces the necessity of cohesion. "I always tell my team this — Kabaddi is not a game of one person, it is a game of passion," said Sharma.

" We play like a family in every match — win or lose, we are together, and that is our greatest strength.

As the Yodhas gear up for season 2 of UPKL, the motto is simple: "Smarter, Stronger, Sharper Yodhas."