UPKL Season 2 Week 1 Round-up: Lucknow Lions, Kashi Kings dominate as thrillers galore

The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) Season 2 exploded into action this week at the Noida Indoor Stadium, treating fans to a spectacle of grit, high-flying raids, and nail-biting finishes.

Originally scheduled for December 24, the season kicked off a day later due to pollution control directives, but the delay did little to dampen the spirits of the packed crowd.

With 12 teams battling in a round-robin format, the opening week has already set a high bar for the 69-match season.

The Lions Remain Kings

Defending champions Lucknow Lions sent a clear message to the rest of the league: the crown is theirs to lose. They have been imperious in the opening week, maintaining a 100% record with dominant victories.

Statement Wins: The Lions dismantled Purvanchal Panthers 40–21 on Day 2 and followed it up with a crushing 42–21 win over JD Noida Ninjas on Day 6.

Star Power: Star raider Arjun Deshwal has been unstoppable, supported by a rock-solid defense led by Mohd Aman and Nishant Raghuvanshi. Their ability to inflict multiple all-outs per match suggests they are in peak form early.

One-Point Wonders

While the Lions dominated, other teams delivered heart-stopping entertainment. The league has already seen contests decided by the thinnest of margins, proving how competitive Season 2 will be.

Day 2 Thriller: Awadh Ramdoots edged past Kanpur Warriors 35–34 in a match that went down to the final raid. Despite a late super raid by Kanpur’s Sushant, Awadh’s captain Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi held his nerve to secure the win.

Day 4 Drama: Purvanchal Panthers snatched a 38–37 victory from Aligarh Tigers. Young raider Himesh Tewatiya shone in the dying moments, helping his team overcome a halftime deficit in a seesaw battle.

Offensive Masterclasses

The opening week was also a paradise for raiders, with high scores and individual brilliance lighting up the mat.

Gazab Ghaziabad produced the most lopsided scoreline of the week on Day 3, demolishing Yamuna Yoddhas 56–28. Captain Uday Dabas was the architect, scoring a massive 19 raid points and orchestrating three all-outs.

Kashi Kings were equally destructive on Day 2, inflicting six all-outs on Ganga Kings of Mirzapur in a 52–30 rout, driven by Raider of the Match Arjun Sirohi.

Redemption for Ganga Kings

After a tough start with three consecutive losses, Ganga Kings of Mirzapur finally arrived at the party on Day 5. In a spirited comeback against the home team JD Noida Ninjas, they overturned an eight-point halftime deficit to win 44–42.

A crucial super raid in the second half turned the tide, allowing them to register their first points on the board.

The Road Ahead

As the first week concludes, the league table is beginning to take shape. While Lucknow Lions sit comfortably at the top, teams like Kanpur Warriors, who showed great resilience to beat Aligarh 35–30 on Day 6 are finding their rhythm.