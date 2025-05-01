UPKL Season 2 Gears Up for a Bigger, Bolder Return with Strategic Partnerships and Expanded Vision

The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) is set to return with Season 2, promising an enhanced experience for fans, players, and brands. Following the impactful debut season, UPKL is expanding its reach, building new alliances, and creating a powerful narrative around India’s own sport—Kabaddi.

Star Power and Celebrity Collaborations Take Center Stage

Season 2 will see a significant boost in entertainment and influence, with Bollywood actors and leading TV personalities joining as co-owners and collaborators with various franchises. Their presence brings added visibility, larger audiences, and crossover appeal, merging sports with popular culture in a fresh, exciting way.

Strategic Media Syndication with FireBird

This season, UPKL welcomes FireBird as its Strategic Partner for media syndication and distribution. With this collaboration, the league’s content will reach wider audiences, introducing the intensity and spirit of Kabaddi to newer territories. FireBird’s network will enable a broader presence for the league through syndicated content partnerships.

Marketing and Brand Synergy with FanZown Entertainment

Leading sports marketing agency FanZown Entertainment continues to drive UPKL’s marketing and fan engagement. After securing Bingo Tedhe Medhe as title sponsor for Season 1, FanZown Entertainment is actively executing brand integrations, sponsorships, and strategic marketing campaigns to deepen the league’s connection with audiences.

Expanding the Playing Field

UPKL Season 2 introduces four new franchise teams, broadening regional participation across Uttar Pradesh. An organized scouting program is underway to identify talent at the grassroots level, furthering UPKL’s mission of creating real opportunities for young athletes. A curated pool of guest players will also join the competition, injecting additional energy and competitiveness.

Aiming for a Lasting Impact

UPKL Season 2 is more than just a sports event—it’s a growing movement centered around culture, community, and opportunity. With strong partners, fresh entertainment elements, and a vision to scale new heights, the league is all set to redefine the landscape of Kabaddi.

For more details check out the UPKL website here.



