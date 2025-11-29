UPKL Season 2 Auction: 12 Teams, ₹1.70 Cr Purse – All you need to know

The player auction for Season 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) was held in Noida on November 3, 2025, signaling a major leap in the evolution of the league.

Organized by SJ Uplift Kabaddi Pvt Ltd in association with the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi Association, the Season 2 auction cemented UPKL's position as a formidable league within India’s broader sports ecosystem through massive expansion and heightened financial commitment.

The league expanded significantly, growing from eight teams in the inaugural season last year to 12 franchises, introducing new sides such as Gazab Ghaziabad.

This expansion widens the league’s footprint across the state, creating more markets, increasing local talent opportunities, and enhancing fan engagement.

Professional Structure and Investment

The financial scope of the league reflected its growing professionalism. The auction featured a total purse of about Rs 1.70 crore.

This rise in seasonal purses suggests deeper investment in the sport’s ecosystem. Over 500 players were listed in the comprehensive auction pool, requiring a professional structure for management.

Players were formally categorized into four groups (A, B, C, D) based on experience and performance, each assigned a specific base price:

• Category A: ₹1,00,000

• Category B: ₹60,000

• Category C: ₹40,000

• Category D: ₹25,000

Director Sambhav Jain noted that the event saw “strategic, competitive, and disciplined bidding,” which successfully resulted in balanced squads across the teams.

Jain added that franchises were strategically investing in players based on their potential and strengths, promising a thrilling experience for enthusiasts.

The professionalized format, including a technology-driven auction, helps position UPKL as a serious platform for sponsors, media, and regional sports development.





Landmark Signings and Competitive Bidding

The intense bidding demonstrated that performance and potential are being rewarded. The highest bid of the day was secured by Vinay Tewatia, who was purchased by the Aligarh Tigers for ₹5.90 lakh.

Other top signings in Category A included:

• Nitin Panwar (Ganga Kings of Mirzapur) at ₹4.45 lakh.

• Ashu Singh (Noida Ninjas) at ₹4.35 lakh.

• Shubham Kumar (Kanpur Warriors) at ₹3.20 lakh.

Even players outside the top category received significant rewards. Top picks in the lower categories included Suraj Tomar (Category C), who went to Purvanchal Panthers for Rs 1,76,000, and Varun (Category D), acquired by Kashi Kings for Rs 1,25,000.

Strategy was also evident in retentions; defending champions Lucknow Lions retained key performers such as Arjun Deshwal (at ₹3,10,000), Arpit Saroha, and Mohd Amaan.

Commercial Future and League Outlook

A major commercial achievement announced during the event was the 3-year broadcast partnership with Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee Sports & ZEE5).

The auction witnessed the presence of kabaddi stars, team owners, and officials, including brand ambassador Rahul Chaudhary and Chief Guest Mr. Awanish Awasthi ji.

With stronger squads, a broader talent pool, and expanded team participation, Season 2 promises to be the most competitive edition yet.

A total of 71 matches will be played, commencing on December 25, 2025, in Noida.

The season’s tagline, “Apna Bharat, Apna Khel – Khel Raha Hai Mera Pradesh,” reflects the league’s foundational goal.

The auction successfully set the stage for a bigger, more competitive, and commercially stronger kabaddi season in Uttar Pradesh.





Top Buys Across Categories

Category A – Top Picks

Vinay Tewatia (Aligarh Tigers for ₹5,90,000)

Nitin Panwar (Ganga Kings of Mirzapur for ₹4,45,000)

Ashu Singh (Noida Ninjas for ₹4,35,000)

Shubham Kumar (Kanpur Warriors for ₹3,20,000)

Arjun Deshwal (Lucknow Lions for ₹3,10,000)

Category B – Top Picks

Arjun Sirohi (Kashi Kings for ₹1,90,000)

Himanshu Chaudhary (Brij Stars for ₹1,60,000)

Vishal Chaudhary (Brij Stars for ₹1,41,000)

Prashant Kumar (Kashi Kings for ₹1,41,000)

Akash Nain (Lucknow Lions for ₹1,32,000)

Category C – Top Picks

Suraj Tomar (Purvanchal Panthers for ₹1,76,000)

Harsh Dhaka (Gazab Ghaziabad for ₹1,71,000)

Mukul Chaudhary (Brij Stars for ₹1,26,000)

Abhishek Panwar (Yamuna Yodhas for ₹1,25,000)

Ajay Rathi (Yamuna Yodhas for ₹1,00,000)

Category D – Top Picks

Varun (Kashi Kings for ₹1,25,000)

Shivam Teotia (Purvanchal Panthers for ₹1,04,000)

Himanshu (Sangam Challengers for ₹62,000)

Ujjwal Panwar (Lucknow Lions for ₹51,000)

Vishu Chauhan (Sangam Challengers for ₹50,000)

Team Retentions

Kashi Kings

• Sahul Kumar – Category A, ₹1,35,000

Yamuna Yodhas

• Vinit Nain – Category B, ₹60,000

• Lakshya Chaudhary – Category C, ₹40,000

Sangam Challengers

• Mayank Malik – Category B, ₹60,000

• Tushar – Category C, ₹40,000

Noida Ninjas

• No retentions

Awadh

• Saurabh Singh – Category B, ₹60,000

• Ashish Bhati – Category C, ₹40,000

Ganga Kings of Mirzapur

• Shivam Chaudhary – Category A, ₹1,00,000

• Gaurav Giri – Category B, ₹60,000

• Udit – Category C, ₹40,000

Lucknow Lions

• Arjun Deshwal – Category A, ₹3,10,000

• Arpit Saroha – Category B, ₹1,10,000

• Mohd Amaan – Category C, ₹40,000

Brij Stars

• Robin Chaudhary – Category A, ₹1,05,000

• Vishal Chaudhary – Category B, ₹1,41,000

• Arjun Singh – Category C, ₹40,000

Brij Stars

• Robin Chaudhary – Category A, ₹1,05,000

• Vishal Chaudhary – Category B, ₹1,41,000

• Arjun Singh – Category C, ₹40,000




