UPKL debut season drives INR 100 Cr in media exposure paving the way for an even bigger Season 2

After a successful inaugural season, which generated an estimated value of INR 100+ crore per TAM Media for its sponsors and partners, the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) is all set to return with its second edition from 20 August, 2025.

With live broadcast spanning 6,043 minutes, the UPKL made a strong debut on the Indian sports calendar last year, attracting 30 million television viewers.

A total of 55 matches were broadcasted live across 17 match days on prominent channels like Sony Ten 3 HD/SD, Sony Ten 1 HD/SD, DD Sports, and online streaming platform Fancode.

The league also achieved over 300 million digital views and attracted 63 brands, who leveraged various advertising and branding opportunities across multiple platforms in just its first season.

UPKL stood tall with 15.36 million social media impressions, 8.23 million engaged followers, and 8.56 million additional views through digital content campaigns.

The league also saw more than 9,74,000+ direct interactions on its social media content, reinforcing fan engagement across platforms.

“We always believed in the potential of homegrown leagues and the power of regional sports," said Sambhav Jain, founder of UPKL speaking on the success of its debut season.

"The response to UPKL season 1 has surpassed our expectations, both in terms of audience engagement and brand partnerships. This is just the beginning – we’re building something long-term, and Season 2 will raise the bar even higher," he added.

UPKL’s multi-platform strategy provided sponsors with unmatched exposure across television, digital, and venue-based branding in its first-ever edition. This resulted in strong return on investment and brand association, setting a new benchmark for emerging leagues in India.

