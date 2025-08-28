UPKL's game changers: Meet the leaders powering Kabaddi's rise

Not even two years since its inception, the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) has emerged as one of India's fastest growing grassroots sports league, thanks to the power of strong vision, collaboration, and a deep understanding of grassroots development.

At helm of the UPKL is a leadership group that embodies diverse expertise, unified by a singular goal: to elevate kabaddi from its rural roots to a national phenomenon.

The pillars of UPKL, individuals that are elevating this regional league to national and international success, spoke to The Bridge ahead of the second edition of the tournament.

Aishwarya Gautam: The CEO steering the vision

As the CEO of UPKL, Aishwarya Gautam is the league's guiding star, transforming a passionate idea into a professionally run sports property. Her philosophy is rooted in building sustainable structures and fostering transparency.

"Building something from scratch, especially in a domain as emotionally charged and culturally rooted as kabaddi, demands a unique leadership approach," Gautam explained. "For me, it's always been about clarity of purpose and relentless execution."

Under her leadership, UPKL has achieved remarkable milestones in its debut season, reaching over 30 million television viewers and garnering over 300 million digital impressions.

The league's valuation of ₹238 crore and its recognition as the "Best Rural Brand of the Year" are clear indicators of its resonance.

Gautam's emphasis on local representation is pivotal, ensuring each franchise reflects the spirit of its region, fostering deep emotional connections with fans.

Her vision extends beyond the current season, with plans for a National Kabaddi Academy and a full-fledged women’s league on the horizon, ensuring UPKL's enduring impact on Indian kabaddi.

Anandi: The Head of Broadcast & Production crafting the narrative

The visual and emotional journey of UPKL, meticulously crafted for millions of viewers, is the brainchild of Anandi, the Head of Broadcast & Production. He believes that storytelling is paramount.

"We don’t just show kabaddi — we tell the stories behind every raid, every tackle, and every player," Anandi said.

His team works tirelessly with broadcast partners like Sony Sports Network and FanCode to weave regional and personal narratives, humanizing the players and deepening viewer engagement.

Anandi's department faces the immense challenge of maintaining consistent quality across nearly 60 matches in just two weeks, all within a single indoor stadium.

This requires extreme precision in logistics, technical benchmarks, and continuous quality assurance. Beyond live matches, his team produces a wealth of content, from pre-match documentaries and coach interviews to behind-the-scenes glimpses that offer fans an intimate look into the league.

Looking ahead, Anandi envisions a future where OTT-first formats and interactive viewing experiences dominate, with personalized feeds and multi-angle camera toggles, making every match an immersive experience.

Rachit and Aman Saxena: The Operations Heads orchestrating the groundwork

The seamless execution of UPKL's matches, from athlete logistics to crowd control, falls under the vigilant eyes of Rachit and Aman Saxena, the Operations Heads.

Their combined experience in sports management and large-scale event operations has been crucial in building the league's robust operational framework.

Rachit, whose journey began with a passion for grassroots development, was drawn to UPKL's vision of promoting local talent.

He highlights the ongoing effort: "Season 2 is not just about doing more. It's about doing better, with purpose, and ensuring kabaddi in Uttar Pradesh reaches the platform it truly deserves."

His focus is on streamlining logistics and venue operations, minimizing downtime, and ensuring a seamless tournament.

Aman, on the other hand, finds excitement in building a new-age kabaddi league from the ground up. He emphasizes the adaptability required for the role.

"Unforeseen issues pop up all the time, so staying agile and making quick, sound decisions under pressure is just as important," Aman stated.

Joint efforts ensure a centralized operations manual is followed, guaranteeing consistency and quality across all teams, while prioritizing player welfare with access to physios, good accommodation, and essential amenities.

The scale of their coordination, even in a single-venue format, is immense, involving franchises, players, coaches, and support staff, all while managing safety protocols and sponsor activations.

Deepa Mallesh: Sponsorship Management and forging partnerships

The commercial engine driving UPKL's growth is Deepa Mallesh, the force behind Sponsorship Management. With over a decade of experience in sports marketing, she recognized UPKL's unique value proposition.

"While national-level leagues offer scale, UPKL offers intimacy and high-impact regional engagement," Mallesh explained, detailing her pitch to potential sponsors.

Her strategy centers on hyperlocal loyalty, deep cultural integration, and efficient ROI through regional storytelling and influencer-led engagement.

Brands are flocking to UPKL, drawn by the opportunity to build relevance in Tier 2/3 India and establish a deep-rooted brand presence. Mallesh has successfully secured multi-season commitments from various sectors.

For Season 2, her focus is on longer-term strategic brand partnerships and stronger brand integration, moving beyond mere logo placements.

She aims to build intellectual properties within the league, such as fan engagement zones and brand-led awards, to elevate UPKL into a league that brands view as a long-term investment.

Mallesh is also actively exploring diversified revenue streams, including merchandising, OTT syndication, and in-stadia experiences.

Saundarya Gautam: Blending tradition with modern flair

Bringing the visual identity of UPKL to life, particularly in blending its traditional roots with a modern, dynamic appeal, is the crucial role of the Creative Head Saundarya Gautam. Having started their professional journey in Sports Designing with 1xsportz, the her passion lies in crafting compelling visuals for the sports domain.

For Season 2, the vision is clear: "I envision Season 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League as bigger, more engaging, and visually impactful," the creative head states.

This involves introducing fresh, dynamic design elements that incorporate a stronger regional identity, improved digital assets, and cohesive branding to significantly elevate the fan experience.

The challenge lies in harmonizing kabaddi's deep-rooted tradition with a bold and vibrant modern aesthetic. Gautam is committed to making this blend work, ensuring designs resonate with both local audiences, who connect with regional pride and language, and those new to the sport, offering them a chance to explore Uttar Pradesh's rich culture.

Aishwarya, Anandi, Rachit, Aman, Deepa, and Saundarya together form a formidable team, navigating challenges with resilience and innovation.

As a unit, they are propelling the UPKL towards a future where kabaddi becomes a movement deeply embedded in the cultural fabric of India.