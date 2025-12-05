UPKL 2025 to be hosted in Noida

Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) has announced the Noida Indoor Stadium as the host venue for Season 2, which will run from December 24, 2025 to January 10, 2026.

The league stage will feature four matches each day, offering teams a consistent and high-intensity competitive platform.

The semifinals are scheduled for January 9, followed by the 3rd and 4th place playoff and the grand finale on January 10, bringing the season to an action-packed conclusion.

Continuing its focus on nurturing talent and strengthening competitive opportunities, and reflecting the league’s philosophy of rewarding teams fairly UPKL now introduces a dedicated 3rd and 4th place playoff match for Season 2. The losing semifinalist gets a clear and direct opportunity to secure their final position on the leaderboard reinforcing competitive integrity. Season 2 marks an important progression for UPKL, building on the foundation laid in its debut edition. Hosting the entire season at the Noida Indoor Stadium reflects the league’s commitment to delivering a high-quality sporting experience, supported by world-class facilities and an arena suited for large-scale indoor events. The emerging and experienced talent such as Vinay Tewatia, Nitin Panwar, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Arjun Deshwal, Vivek Chaudhary, Arpit Saroha and Mohd Amaan set to elevate the competitive intensity and raise the overall standard of play. Speaking about the enhanced playoff structure leading into a bigger and more competitive Season 2, Tejnarayan Prasad Madhav, Technical Director, UPKL, said, “The Noida Indoor Stadium brings a level of technical sophistication and consistency that is essential for a league of UPKL’s scale. Its controlled environment, advanced facilities, and professional playing conditions allow us to conduct a high-volume match schedule with precision and athlete safety at the forefront. With 12 teams and an intensified competition structure this season, the stadium provides the ideal platform to elevate the standard of play, enhance the viewing experience, and propel UPKL to a higher competitive benchmark.” Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League Season 2 will be broadcast on ZEE Sports and streamed live on ZEE5.



