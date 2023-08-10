U Mumba appoints Iranian Gholamreza Mazandarani as head coach

Pro Kabaddi League franchise U Mumba has announced Gholamreza Mazandarani, KC Suthar, and Jeeva Kumar as the new coaches for Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League on Wednesday.

Gholamreza returns to India for his second stint with U Mumba after he guided them to the playoffs in 2018. Currently, Gholamreza is coaching Iran's national Kabaddi team for the Asian Games where his team will look to defend their title from 2018.

Gholamreza was the coach when Iran clinched the gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games. Mazandarani is known to be one of the world’s finest minds in Kabaddi and became the PKL’s first international coach in Season 6 with U Mumba, as he guided the team to the Playoffs.

Former Indian national team coach KC Suthar comes for his first stint in the league. Suthar, in the past, has coached Iran to Kabaddi World Cup silver in 2016 and has been training players at SAI Centers in Gandhinagar and Mumbai.



Former U Mumba player Jeeva Kumar joins the trio after an illustrious career as a player where he won the 2010 Asian Games gold and a title with U Mumba in the second season.

Later, He joined Dabang Delhi and won his second PKL title with them in season 8 before retiring. He was part of the coaching staff of UP Yoddhas last season and helped them reach the playoffs.

Commenting on the appointments, Suhail Chandhok, CEO, of U Mumbai said, “We are delighted to welcome back Gholam along with Suthar ji and also welcome back an old U Mumba family member and icon in Jeeva. Over the years we have witnessed coaches who have worked together as a pair and guided teams to success in the league. As season 10 beckons, we wanted to apply a similar formula with a team of like-minded, value-driven coaches who from their own experience can make a long-term impact on player development and drive the strong, united team culture forward."

“It feels like a homecoming for me as the fans of U Mumba have always been very supportive over the years and I am extremely happy to partner with Suthar whom I have already worked alongside in Iran. I have deep respect for his work & impact on the Kabaddi ecosystem and Jeeva coming back to U Mumba as a coach will be an asset to work with,” Mazandarani said as he expressed delight on joining U Mumba.

On making a comeback to U Mumba, legend Jeeva added. “U Mumba is my Home. I have played for this franchise for the first four years of my PKL career and have incredible memories on and off the court."