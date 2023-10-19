PKL 10 Schedule: Telugu Titans to take on Gujarat Giants in the opener

The 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will begin with a match between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans in Ahmedabad on December 2, the organizers announced on Thursday.

The Pro Kabaddi League, which is returning to the 12-city format with the upcoming season, will begin at the Arena by Transstadia Stadium and thereafter move to each of the franchise's home cities.

The Ahmedabad leg will be held from 2-7 December 2023. Thereafter, the league will move in the following order of venues - Bengaluru (8-13 December 2023), Pune (15-20 December 2023), Chennai (22-27 December 2023), Noida (29 December 2023 - 3 January 2024), Mumbai (5-10 January 2024), Jaipur (12-17 January 2024), Hyderabad (19-24 January 2024), Patna (26-31 January 2024), Delhi (2-7 February 2024), Kolkata (9-14 February 2024) and Panchkula (16-21 February).

The tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will kick off with the resumption of the rivalry between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans. Top stars such as Pawan Sehrawat, Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Pawar & Naveen Kumar are all set to mesmerize the fans through high-octane clashes on the opening weekend.



The twelve teams will play 132 matches among themselves before the six teams go to the play-off round.

Speaking about the schedule, League Commissioner Anupam Goswami, said, "This schedule is the result of multiple considerations and meticulous planning about PKL fan behavior and sentiments as well as the sustenance of high-quality and relevant competition all through the landmark tenth season of our League."

