PKL 2021: Tamil Thalaivas register first win of season

Ajinkya Pawar, coming in as a substitute, was the star of the night as he sizzled with 11 points in 11 raids to help Tamil Thalaivas post a comfortable 36-26 win over Puneri Paltan in Match 23 of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League at The Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru on Friday. The win was Tamil Thalaivas' first win of Season 8 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Ajinkya Pawar was a treat to fans - he had every trick in the book to negate all attempts from the Puneri Paltan defence. He was a live-wire as he plotted his game beautifully. He chalked out his escape routes well, had enough fire power in him to escape the defenders' clutches and slowly became Tamil Thalaivas' do-or-die raid specialist. Tamil Thalaivas came out all guns blazing and eased themselves to a 2-0 lead with Sahil Singh tackled by showman Rahul Chaudhari with a scintillating double ankle hold.The Tamil Nadu team increased their lead gradually with Manjeet picking up bonus points in his raids and Surjeet Singh executing formidable blocks. Manjeet was in red-hot form and was unstoppable in the initial raids. He went for a raid, took three Puneri Paltan defenders in his wake, and put Tamil Thalaivas in a position of strength at 9-2. Going by how the Tamil Thalaivas were dominating the game, an all out was on the cards and the Paltan suffered their first all out early into the game, conceding a 9-point lead at 3-12. A change of tactics from Puneri Paltan, relying on their defensive strength did wonders for them as they gradually grew into the game.