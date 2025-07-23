Watch: Deepak Hooda rescued from raging river in Haridwar

Drama unfolded on the ghats of Haridwar as former Indian kabaddi captain and Asian Games silver medallist Deepak Hooda survived a potential drowning incident Wednesday.

In a video shared by NDTV, Hooda can be seen carried away by the powerful currents of the Ganga River.

Responding quickly to the incident, an alert disaster response team reached Hooda on a motorboat and managed to rescue him.

The incident caused panic amongst the devotees present at the ghat.

Watch the rescue operation here:

Deepak, Arjuna awardee and Asian Games silver medallist, is the husband of Saweety Boora, also an Arjuna awardee and an international boxer. In February this year, Saweety had filed an FIR alleging Hooda of physical assault and dowry harassment.

Officials said the rescue operation was carried out successfully despite the strong currents and challenging conditions.

The incident of people being swept away in the river is common especially during the Kanwar Yatra.

Taking cognizance of the large number of devotees turning up during this month, the Haridwar police has deployed several rescue teams at different ghats.

So far, 150 Kanwariyas have been rescued and around 250 were rescued in 2024 by the SDRF team.