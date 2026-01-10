"Success is built off the mat too," says Noida Ninjas owner Deepak Nagar in UPKL Season 2

As the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) geared up for its highly anticipated second season, the JD Noida Ninjas are arrived with a refined strategy and a hardened resolve especially with the tournament held in their own backyard.

For team owner Deepak Nagar, the journey toward this new season began the moment the final whistle blew in Season 1.

Reflecting on their debut, Nagar noted that his proudest moment was "watching our team come together with heart and unity," proving that even as a new franchise, they could earn the respect of opponents and the unwavering support of fans.

A Data-Driven and Holistic Evolution

The transition into Season 2 has been defined by a shift from raw talent to calculated preparation. The management has moved beyond traditional training to embrace a more scientific approach.

"We’ve placed more emphasis on data analysis, recovery protocols, and match preparation routines," Nagar explained, noting that these were specific areas identified as opportunities for growth following their initial campaign.

This preparation is not just about physical dominance but about mental fortitude.

"We are focusing more on building mental strength and decision-making under pressure," Nagar emphasised.

By improving fitness and conditioning programs and adding depth to the roster, the Ninjas aim to finish the season better balanced and far more stronger both mentally and physically.

Building Success "Off the Mat"

One of the most profound insights Nagar shared involves the philosophy of ownership. He believes that the foundation of a championship team isn't just what happens during the raids and tackles, but the culture established behind the scenes.

"The biggest learning for me has been that success isn’t just about performance on match day—it’s built off the mat too," he remarked.

This involves creating an environment of strong communication and long-term planning.

"Patience and belief in the process make all the difference," he explained.

While Nagar remains closely involved in the strategic direction and ensures players have the best resources to excel, he maintains a clear boundary by fully trusting our coaching staff for technical decisions.

This synergy between management and the technical team is designed to provide a stable, professional environment where athletes can flourish.

Loyalty and the Vision for Kabaddi

The Noida Ninjas' roster for Season 2 reflects this commitment to culture. They chose to retain players who exhibited "consistent performance, strong leadership qualities, professionalism, and a hunger to improve," said Nagar.

By backing athletes who show a willingness to take responsibility, the franchise is building a legacy of loyalty.

For Nagar, the investment in the Noida Ninjas is a piece of a larger puzzle: the growth of Indian sports. He chose kabaddi because it embodies the spirit of India.