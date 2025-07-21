SJ Uplift Kabaddi elevates Simran Malik to chief operating officer

In a strategic move aligned with its next phase of growth, SJ Uplift Kabaddi has announced the elevation of Simran Malik as the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO). Simran, who previously served as Head of Marketing, has been a key force in building the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League’s (UPKL) presence in India’s sporting ecosystem, particularly in shaping grassroots engagement strategies and driving operational success.

Simran’s new role as Chief Operating Officer (COO) will oversee all operational functions, including franchise relations, logistics, matchday execution, and stakeholder engagement. She will also focus on streamlining internal processes to enhance efficiency across teams, ensuring operational excellence as the company scales up. A major part of her responsibilities will include spearheading the rollout of Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League Season 2, along with World Super Kabaddi League (WSKL). In addition, she will also support other emerging sports initiatives, from managing infrastructure and broadcast partnerships to supporting grassroots development and youth training programs under SJ Uplift Kabaddi.

Talking about Simran’s elevation, Sambhav Jain, Director and Founder, SJ Uplift Kabaddi Private Limited, added, “From playing a key role in shaping Season One to now leading Season Two, Simran’s rise reflects her instrumental contributions, steady growth, and trusted stewardship through every phase of our journey. She has consistently demonstrated clarity, commitment, and leadership in the role she has taken on. As we enter a progressive phase of growth and structure, her elevation reflects the company’s trust in her leadership and our shared ambition for the future.”

Reflecting on the growth, Simran Malik, Chief Operating Officer (COO), SJ Uplift Kabaddi Private Limited, said, “This promotion marks a meaningful milestone in my journey with SJ Uplift Kabaddi. I’m grateful to Mr. Sambhav Jain for his trust and mentorship. I’m equally thankful to my team—their dedication is the foundation of everything we are building. Our belief is simple: when the team grows, we all grow. As we build a next generation sports ecosystem rooted in regional passion and global ambition, I’m excited to lead new projects like UPKL Season 2 and support WSKL. By unifying operations, we are expanding leagues into new markets, enhancing every match experience, and forging partnerships across continents. I also hope to inspire more women to take leadership roles in the sports industry, because when diversity grows, the ecosystem thrives. Our mission: to transform kabaddi from a regional sport into a global phenomenon, one fan, one league, one market at a time.”

Simran’s elevation strengthens the company's league infrastructure to become a leading force in regional sports development in India, while actively expanding into new international sports initiatives.