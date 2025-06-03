Reviving Roots, Reaching Beyond: UPKL's Blueprint for Kabaddi's Rise

In a nation captivated by cricket and drawn to high-profile sporting spectacles, a homegrown sport is steadily reclaiming its space: Kabaddi. Emerging from the heartlands of India, the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL), the brainchild of Sambhav Jain, is rewriting the narrative for indigenous sports in the country.

After just Inaugural Season , UPKL’s market valuation has surged past ₹100 crore, as per a TAM Report, underlining its impressive reach and commercial potential. But Sambhav’s vision stretches far beyond state boundaries.

“We are not looking at UPKL as a regional league. With the growth we’ve seen, we view this on a much larger scale,” he shared in a conversation with The Bridge.

What sets UPKL apart is its structured and professional approach. With a franchise-based model and a leadership team of sports management veterans, the league is being developed as a robust intellectual property.

“Our team has professionals with over 20-30 years of experience. They understand how to build a sports IP and drive commercial success,” Sambhav explained.

One of the core pillars of UPKL’s growth strategy is broadcast and marketing. The league actively supports franchises with marketing workshops, empowering them to maximize visibility and revenue.

“If your team is professional and your media planning is good, you’ll succeed,” Sambhav stated.

The player scouting process, in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi Federation, ensures a healthy talent pipeline. The team composition follows a balanced structure – three renowned players, three from senior nationals, three from junior nationals, and a talent quota.

“They [the federation] help us shortlist players for the auction,” said Sambhav.

In a notable move for Season 2, the league is opening its doors to players from other states.

“If players from Maharashtra or other regions compete, it will increase our viewership and also elevate the local talent pool,” he said.

Inclusivity is central to UPKL’s future. This season will feature a women’s exhibition match – an important step toward launching a full-fledged women’s league by Season 3.

“We want to provide female kabaddi players the same scale and visibility as the men’s league,” Sambhav affirmed.

Plans are also underway to launch a National Kabaddi Academy, drawing inspiration from cricket’s training infrastructure.

“We’ve identified gaps in grassroots kabaddi, especially at school and college levels. Our academy will aim to fill those gaps and nurture top-tier talent,” Sambhav shared.

UPKL’s initial success has attracted significant brand partnerships. Household names like Bingo (ITC) and Ghadi were onboarded in the very first season.

“These are the kinds of associations one dreams of when starting a league,” he said.

Their creative approach to brand visibility has been well-received. Ghadi, for instance, was integrated through strategic screen placements during timeouts.

While new initiatives like the academy and women’s league hint at a broader ecosystem being built, they can form the basis of future stories that spotlight UPKL’s long-term roadmap for kabaddi.

Reflecting on the electric atmosphere of Season 1, Sambhav recalled, “We had full stadiums. In the final, we had to turn people away at the gates because we couldn’t accommodate everyone.”

Season 2 promises to be even grander, with celebrity team owners, a festive atmosphere, and a high-energy opening ceremony.

His message to fans remains simple and sincere: “Come, support the sport like you did last year. Your energy drives the players.”

UPKL is more than just a league – it's a structured movement to elevate kabaddi, honor its cultural roots, and reintroduce its intensity and tactical brilliance to new audiences, one raid at a time.