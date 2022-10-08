Log In
Kabaddi

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Day 2 Live- Patna Pirates v Puneri Paltan- Scores, Updates, Blog

Follow us of all the LIVE ACTION from Day 2 Pro Kabaddi League Season 9.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-10-08T19:41:21+05:30

After an explosive Day 1, second day of Pro Kabaddi League has another triple-header with remaining six team locking horns today.

Day 2 fixtures-

Patna Pirates v Puneri Paltan

Gujarat Giants v Tamil Thalaivas

Haryana Steelers v Bengal Warriors

Stay tuned for all the updates.

Live Updates

Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League 
