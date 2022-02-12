Pro Kabaddi: Naveen Kumar aids Dabang Delhi K.C to win against Tamil Thailavas 32-31

Naveen Kumar was the star for Dabang Delhi K.C. as they beat Tamil Thalaivas 32-31 in a closely fought Match 110 of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 8. The star raider scored 13 points for Delhi as they overcame a stiff challenge mounted by the Tamil team in the dying minutes. The win will help Delhi increase their chances of a Top-2 finish in the league stages. Thalaivas miscalculated the last raid and didn't attempt for a bonus which could have helped them clinch 2 points to level the match. The result means the team from Chennai are out of the current Top 6 and will need a flawless end to the season to keep their playoff hopes alive.



Delhi started the match on the front foot with Naveen Kumar looking ominous. He picked up easy points from the Tamil defence, while at the end, Manjeet did his best to keep Thalaivas within touching distance. The absence of Ajinkya Pawar hampered Thalaivas' usual double-headed attack. The pressure finally helped Dabang clinch an ALL OUT in the 13th minute and open an 8-point lead. Despite the gap, Thalaivas were playing well, especially captain Surjeet Singh. Delhi's Neeraj Narwal also contributed to the raids as the first half ended with scores 17-10.