Pro Kabaddi 2022: Naveen Express leads Dabang Delhi to win in PKL 9 opener

Dabang Delhi KC's Captain Naveen Kumar ensured that his team gets off to a fabulous start at the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 as he racked up 13 points for his team, which defeated U Mumba 41-27 in the opening match at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday

Dabang Delhi KC earned momentum as Naveen Kumar pulled off a flurry of fantastic raids. He was backed up brilliantly by defenders Vishal and Sandeep Dhull as Delhi inflicted an ALL-OUT to take a massive lead at 11-2 in the 9th minute.

Naveen continued to step on the pedal to help Delhi widen the lead at 14-5. The Dabang Delhi KC defence unit led by Krishan kept tackling U Mumba raiders as Delhi led 19-10 at half-time.

U Mumba showed a bit more urgency in the second half with Ashish picking up some crucial raid points and Kiran Magar pulling off a couple of brilliant tackles, but the Naveen Express kept raging on and kept Delhi in the lead at 28-20 in the 31st minute. With only three U Mumba members on the mat, Naveen effected a multi-point raid and recorded his first Super 10 of the season. Moments later, Delhi inflicted another ALL OUT and led comfortably at 33-21.



Delhi sealed the fate of the match when they attained a massive 12-point lead in the 40th minute. Naveen continued to pick up raid points as Dabang Delhi KC eventually walked off the mat as winners.

