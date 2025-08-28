Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Preview, all you need to know about Season 12

The countdown is over, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 launches on August 29, 2025, with bigger stakes, a revamped format, and expanded venues designed to bring kabaddi closer to fans across India.

Over the next three months, the league will deliver 108 matches, showcasing the best of Indian and international talent as kabaddi continues its rise as one of India’s most popular sports.

This season will travel to Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai, and Delhi, taking the sport deeper into regions with passionate kabaddi followings.

With each leg promising high-voltage atmospheres, the PKL caravan ensures fans in diverse parts of the country will witness the action live.

All eyes will be on the Haryana Steelers, the champions of Season 11, who now aim to become only the second team in PKL history to defend their title.

Since debuting in 2017, the Steelers have been consistent performers, reaching the playoffs in four of their seven campaigns.

Under coach Manpreet Singh and captain Jaideep Dahiya, they will be a formidable unit once again.

New rules and format for PKL 12

Enhanced League Stage

Season 12 enhanced the action with 108 league-stage matches, with each of the 12 franchises playing 18 matches.

This format elevates the competition level of the league by ensuring teams face relentless tests throughout the league stage and maintain the intensity of quality matches.

Tie-Breakers in League Stage

For the first time, tie-breakers and the Golden Raid will be applied to league-stage matches. Drawn games will no longer share points; instead, they go into a five-raid shootout under special rules:

Both teams field 7 players.

Each nominates 5 different raiders who raid alternately.

No outs or revivals — only raid points count.

If tied after five raids, the Golden Raid decides the winner.

This guarantees no shared points and heightened drama in every match.

Simplified Points Table

The points system has been streamlined:

Win = 2 points

Loss = 0 points

This makes the table clear and easy to follow for fans.

Play-ins and Playoffs Revamp

A major shake-up arrives with the top eight teams qualifying for the postseason:

Teams ranked 5th–8th fight in Play-ins, with winners moving forward.

Teams ranked 3rd & 4th meet in a Mini-Qualifier.

Teams ranked 1st & 2nd clash in Qualifier 1 for a direct ticket to the Final.

The path continues with three Eliminators, two Qualifiers, and finally, the Grand Final.

This ensures more fan bases stay in contention longer and raises the stakes in every league match.

Full Squads for PKL Season 12

UP Yoddhas

Sumit Sangwan (C), Ashu Singh (VC), Guman Singh, Dong Geon Lee, Pranay Rane, Bhavani Rajput, Surender Gill, Gagan Gowda, Shivam Choudhary, Keshav Kumar, Jatin Singh, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Mahender Singh, Ronak Nain, Sahul Kumar, Hitesh Kadiyan, Jayesh Mahajan, Gangaram, Sachin Manipal.

Patna Pirates

Ankit Jaglan (C), Deepak Singh (VC), Sanket Sawant, Maninder Singh, Amin Ghorbani, Mandeep, Sombir, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Sudhakar M, Ayan, Navdeep, Deepak, Sahil Patil.

Bengal Warriors

Devank Dalal (C), Nitesh Kumar (VC), Mayur Kadam, Vishwas S, Sushil Kambrekar, Manjeet, Deep Kumar, Yash Malik, Parteek, Jang Kun Lee, Himanshu Narwal, Manprit, Omid Mohammadshah, Punit Kumar, Rachit Yadav, Amandeep Kajal, Ankit, Ashish, Harander, Sandeep Saini, Moolchand Marko, Shivansh Thakur.

Bengaluru Bulls

Pankaj, Lucky Kumar, Sanjay, Ankush Rathee, Yogesh, Chandranaik M, Akash Shinde, Aashish Malik, Ganesha Hanamantagol, Mahipal, Satyappa Matti, Shubham Rahate, Ahmad Reza Asgari, Alireza Mirzain, Amit Thakur, Dheeraj, Jitender Yadav, Sachin, Sahil Rane.

Dabang Delhi KC

Ashu Malik (C), Sandeep, Mohit, Gaurav Chhillar, Ajinkya Pawar, Akshit, Surjeet Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Fazel Atrachali, Amir Hossein Bastami, Anil Gurjar, Neeraj Narwal, Vijay, Anurag Kumar, Mohit Narwal, Raman Singh, Amit, Arkam Shaikh, Ashish Sangwan, Naveen.

Gujarat Giants

Mohammadreza Shadloui (C), Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Himanshu Singh, Himanshu, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Panwar, Rohit Nandal, Ankit Dahiya, Harish Kamatchi, Shridhar Kadam, V. Ajith Kumar, Amit, Milad Jabbari, Shubham Kumar, Sumit, Himanshu Yadav, Visvanth V.

Haryana Steelers

Jaideep Dahiya (C), Vinay, Rahul Setpal (VC), Shivam Patare, Sahil Narwal, Vishal Tate, Jaya Soorya, N Manikandan, Ghanshyam Magar, Vikas Jadhav, Hardeep, Naveen Kumar, Ashish Narwal, Rahul Ahri, Mayank Saini, Sha Mohammed Shahan, Ankit Dhull, Rithik Radheyshyam, Sachin, Zubair.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Nitin Rawal (C), Reza Mirbhageri (VC), Sombir Mehra, Abhishek KS, Ronak Singh, Ritik Sharma, Nitin Kumar, Manjeet, Vinay, Mohit, Ali Choubtarash, Meetu, Nitin Kumar, Sahil Satpal, Uday Kumar Parte, Aashish Kumar, Aryan Kumar, Deepanshu Khatri, Sahil Deswal.

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar (C), Pankaj Mohite, Gaurav Khatri, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Mohd Amaan, Dadaso Pujari, Aditya Shinde, Sachin, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Stuwart Singh, Abhishek Gunge, Milad Mohajer, Rakesh, Rohan Tupare, Sanjay Enania, Vaibhav Rabade, Gurdeep.

Tamil Thalaivas

Pawan Sehrawat (C), Narender Kandola, Nitesh Kumar, Anuj Gawade, Vishal Chahal, Moein Shafaghi, Aashish, Himanshu, Ronak, Dhiraj Bailmare, Sagar Rathee, Arjun Deshwal (vc), Abhiraj Pawar, Rohit Beniwal, Yogesh Yadav, Alireza Khalili, Mohit, Tarun, Suresh Jadhav.

Telugu Titans

Vijay Malik (C), Ajit Pawar, Ashish Narwal, Sagar, Manjeet, Shankar Gadai, Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Rohit Singh, Praful Zaware, Jai Bhagwan, Bharat, Shubham Shinde, Aman, Amir Ejlali, Ankit, Avi Duhan, Bantu Malik, Rahul Dagar, Ganesh Parki.

U Mumba

Sunil Kumar (C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajit Chouhan, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Rinku, S Mukilan, Rohit Raghav, Lokesh Ghosliya, Deepak Kundu, Sathish Kannan, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Mukesh Kannan, Sandeep, Ravi, Vijay Kumar, Aanil, Amarjeet Yadav, Mohammad Ghorbani.

Where to Watch PKL 12 Live

Every match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, with multilingual coverage. Digital streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, giving fans flexibility to watch on mobile and web platforms.