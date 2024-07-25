Pro Kabaddi League Season 11: Player auction to be held on 15th August

Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 player auction will kick off on the 15th of August as the league gears up for the 11th season after a landmark 10th season last year.

The league’s journey began a decade ago with a nail-biting match between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers in Mumbai. After successfully concluding the tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League from 2nd December 2023 to 1st March 2024, the league has become the second sporting league in India to complete 10 seasons.

Additionally, Mashal Sports revealed a new logo ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11. The logo showcases the colours of saffron and green similar to the Indian tri-colour, portraying the game of kabaddi as the country’s proud sport.

Ready to hear the 𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐎𝐋𝐃? 💰#ProKabaddiLeague is excited to announce the dates for the 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝟏𝟏 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐄𝐑 𝐀𝐔𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 in a new avatar. See you soon at the bids! 🤩 🔨#ProKabaddi #PKL #PKLPlayerAuction #PKLSeason11 pic.twitter.com/h6PCZpyL99 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) July 25, 2024

“We are delighted to announce that the Player Auction for Pro Kabaddi Season XI is being held on Independence Day this year. Kabaddi, which has been India’s unique and popular sport for several millennia, is strongly showcased as a world-class competitive discipline at Pro Kabaddi. This is a great achievement for all the stakeholders of Pro Kabaddi as well as the Kabaddi ecosystem of the country under the custodianship of AKFI. We will strongly celebrate this achievement with patriotic fervor at the Season XI Player Auction," said PKL league commissioner Anupam Goswami.



Pro Kabaddi League has returned to the caravan format with all 12 teams playing their home legs and traveling for the other away legs across 12 cities.