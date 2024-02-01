Pro Kabaddi League season 10 playoffs and final to be held in Hyderabad

The playoffs and final of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 will be held in Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad from 26th February to 1st March 2024, organizer Mashal Sports announced on Thursday.

The top two sides in the league stage will qualify for the Semi-Finals directly, meanwhile, the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth sides will face off in the Eliminator stage on 26th February 2024.



The team that finishes in third place will take on the side that finishes in sixth place in Eliminator 1. The side that finishes in fourth place will take on the side that finishes in fifth place in Eliminator 2.

The winner of Eliminator 1 will be up against the table toppers in Semi-Final 1 and the winner of Eliminator 2 will take on the second-placed side in Semi-Final 2 on 28th February 2024. Thereafter, the grand finale will be held on 1st March 2024.



Mr. Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, “The league stage of PKL Season 10 has demonstrated outstanding facets of our league such as quality of competition as well as fan and viewer engagement. Now, we are sure that the huge kabaddi-loving community of Hyderabad will provide a passionate and rocking setting for the Season 10 Playoffs and Finale.”

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers became the first team to qualify for the playoffs with other teams looking to book the remaining five spots.