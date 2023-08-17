Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 to start from 2nd December

Pro Kabaddi League will return to the 12-city caravan format for the tenth season of the tournament, the league announced on Thursday.

The league will commence on 2nd December 2023 and is expected to take a tour of the home ground of all the franchises playing in the league.

Speaking on the announcement of the dates for PKL Season 10, Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, “We have witnessed kabaddi spreading across India as a sport people love to watch and play through the success of the last nine seasons of PKL.”

“Now, with our landmark tenth edition, we are excited to grow the sport and continue to be the platform that has seen talent emerge from across the world to shape the future of kabaddi. Without a doubt, a legacy has been built and we are grateful to our athletes and fans equally for being part of this incredible journey. We promise a memorable tenth edition which will be a true celebration of the sport,” he added further.

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Auction will be held from 8-9 September 2023 in Mumbai.

The 12 Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) teams have retained a total of 84 players ahead of the PKL Season 10 Player Auction on 8th-9th September 2023 in Mumbai.

The players were retained across 3 categories with 22 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 24 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category and 38 in the Existing New Young Players (ENYP) category.

The non-retained players, which include star players such as Pawan Sehrawat and Vikash Kandola will go under the hammer in September as the PKL teams finalise their squads for the next season.

PKL legend Pardeep Narwal has been retained by U.P. Yoddhas, whereas Aslam Mustafa Inamdar has been retained by Puneri Paltan. Meanwhile, the Most Valuable Player award winner in Season 9 - Arjun Deshwal has been retained by Jaipur Pink Panthers.