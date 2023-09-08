Pro Kabaddi League player auction to be held on 9th-10th October

The Pro Kabaddi League revised dates for the season 10 player auction are 9th and 10th October 2023, the organizers confirmed on Friday.

Earlier scheduled for 8-9 September, the auction was postponed at the request of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India given the ongoing preparations of the Indian Kabaddi teams for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Talking about the auction, League commissioner Anupam Goswami said," We are delighted to announce that the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Player Auction will now be held immediately after the Asian Games. We are certain that there will be very strong fan excitement and interest in a blockbuster Player Auction, where several star performers from the Asian Games will attract competitive bidding from the PKL teams."

The Domestic and Overseas players will be divided into four categories in the PKL Season 10 Player Auction. The Categories are A, B, C, and D and the players will be further subdivided as ‘All-Rounders’, ‘Defenders’, and ‘Raiders’ within each category.



The base prices for each of the categories are Category A – INR 30 Lakh, Category B – INR 20 Lakh, Category C – INR 13 Lakh, Category D – INR 9 Lakh. The Season 10 Player Pool will consist of 500+ including the 24 players from the two finalist teams of the Khelo India University Games 2023. The Salary Purse available to each franchise is INR 5 crore.

The PKL teams have already begun building their squads for PKL Season 10 under the League Player Policy for the Season. In August 2023, the PKL teams exercised their option of retaining players from their respective PKL Season 9 squads.

The franchises had the choice of retaining players across three categories - Elite Retained Players (ERP), Retained Young Players (RYP) and Existing New Young Players (ENYP). A total of 84 players were retained with 22 from the ERP category, 24 in the RYP category, and 38 in the ENYP category.

The non-retained players, which include star players such as Pawan Sehrawat, Vikash Kandola & Fazel Atrachali, will go under the hammer at the PKL Season 10 Player Auction.





