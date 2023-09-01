Pro Kabaddi League postpones player auction in the wake of Asian Games

Pro Kabaddi League has decided to postpone the upcoming PKL Season 10 player auction to a later date in the wake of preparations for the upcoming Asian Games.

The decision was taken after the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India requested Mashal Sports, the organizers of Pro Kabaddi League, to take in consideration the ongoing national caps for the Indian men's and women's teams for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

A Mashal spokesperson said, “We have received a formal request from the AKFI Administrator to defer the PKL Season 10 Player Auction in view of the ongoing preparations of the Indian Men’s and Women’s Teams for Kabaddi medal competitions at the Asian Games. Mashal and AKFI share the view that this is an event of vital importance for Indian Kabaddi”.

“The Administrator has acknowledged and appreciated the comprehensive reworking that all PKL stakeholders including our 12 Teams and the broadcaster will have to make for the deferred player auction”, says the Mashal Spokesperson.



The player auction for season 10 was scheduled for 8-9 September in Mumbai. The next dates will announced in consultation with the PKL teams and the official broadcaster, Star Sports.

The Indian men's and women's Kabaddi team will be eyeing for the gold medal in the upcoming Asian Games after losing the gold to Iranian team in both categories.