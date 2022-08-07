Kabaddi players strike gold at VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Auctions, break many records

The Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 Player Auctions were successfully conducted by Mashal Sports in Mumbai on 5-6 August 2022. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, who was acquired by Tamil Thalaivas emerged as the most expensive buy at the two-day event. A total of 130 players were sold to the 12 franchisees during the Player Auction over the two days, across the four categories of players auctioned.

The highlight of the auction was Pawan Kumar Sehrawat smashing the record after he was bought by Tamil Thalaivas for a whopping sum of INR 2.26 crore. Vikash Khandola found a new home in Bengaluru Bulls after he was bought for INR 1.70 crore (a record he held till Pawan Kumar Sehrawat was bid). The raider became the second most expensive buy ever in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction history. Pardeep Narwal returned to the UP Yoddhas side after the franchisee used the Final Bid Match (FBM) Card at INR 90 lakh.



Meanwhile, Raider Guman Singh emerged as the most expensive Category B player at the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction, being bought for a whopping INR 1.21 crore by U Mumba. Furthermore, Defender Sunil Kumar was the second most expensive player in Category B. He was picked up by Jaipur Pink Panthers for INR 90 lakh.

Young Guman Singh hit the crore mark and goes to @umumba for 1.215 cr, after a 🔥 bidding war.#vivoPKLPlayerAuction's 4th crorepati! — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 5, 2022

Amirhossein Bastami was the stand-out in Category C after being sold for a whopping INR 65.10 lakh to Haryana Steelers. Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar emerged as the surprise pick after he was bought for INR 64.10 by Dabang Delhi K.C. Neeraj Narwal (INR 43 lakh) and Rinku Narwal (INR 40 lakh) also earned massive amounts as they were acquired by Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants respectively.

Top highlights from the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 Player Auctions

130 players sold over the two days of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Player Auctions



Fazel Atrachali was once again acquired for INR 1 crore, after being acquired by Puneri Paltan for INR 1.38 Crore

Overseas players shine again as Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh bought for 87 lakh by Puneri Paltan

Ravi Kumar was the surprise pick of the auction; he bought for a whopping INR 64.1 lakh by Dabang Delhi K.C.

Among the Category C players, Amirhossein Bastami emerged as the highest bid, attracting an amount of INR 65.1 lakh from the Haryana Steelers

Among the Category D players, Nitin Chandel emerged as the highest bid, attracting an amount of INR 19.70 lakh from the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

An opportunity was given to the 24 players who took part in the final of the Khelo India University Games 2022 to enter the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Player Auction and Jai Bhagwan grabbed the chance with both hands as he was taken by U Mumba for INR 10 lakh.

Star raider of the player auction Pawan Kumar Sehrawat spoke about being sold to Tamil Thalaivas for INR 2.26 Cr – the highest-ever, "I have not won the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League with a team other than Bengaluru Bulls. So, I will try my best to help the Tamil Thalaivas win the title in the upcoming season. I feel proud that the Tamil Thalaivas Coach and management are showing their trust in me. I will look to play even better in the next season."

Is sky really the limit for this 𝙃𝙞-𝙁𝙡𝙮𝙚𝙧?#vivoPKLPlayerAuction pic.twitter.com/gcFppDqxK9 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 6, 2022

I would also like to tell the youngsters that they should concentrate on their fitness. If they are fit then they can play for India and Vivo PKL team as well."

