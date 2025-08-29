Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Points table, standings, results & updates

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 begins on August 29, 2025, marking the start of another three months of high-intensity kabaddi action.

A total of 108 matches will be played across four cities—Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai, and Delhi - under a revamped format that adds greater weight to every raid, tackle, and bonus point in the PKL 2025 points table.

Defending champions Haryana Steelers enter the season aiming to retain their crown, while established contenders such as Patna Pirates, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Puneri Paltan look to mount strong challenges.

New tie-breaker rules and a simplified points system have been introduced, ensuring clarity in the Pro Kabaddi League standings and raising the stakes in every contest.

The evolving PKL Season 12 points table will reflect the shifting balance of power - highlighting which teams surge toward the playoffs and which struggle to keep pace - as the tournament unfolds across its four competitive legs.

Points Table

Position Team Played Win Loss Score-Difference Points 1 Tamil Thalaivas 1 1 0 3 2 2 Puneri Paltan 1 1 0 0 2 3 Bengal Warriorz 0 0 0 - 0 4 Dabang Delhi K.C. 0 0 0 - 0 5 Gujarat Giants 0 0 0 - 0 6 Haryana Steelers 0 0 0 - 0 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers 0 0 0 - 0 8 Patna Pirates 0 0 0 - 0 9 U Mumba 0 0 0 - 0 10 UP Yoddhas 0 0 0 - 0 11 Bengaluru Bulls 1 0 1 0 0 12 Telugu Titans 1 0 1 -3 0

Last updates: 29 August 11:45 PM IST