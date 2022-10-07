PKL 2022: Start of Season 9- Points Table, Team Standings, Top Teams

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is making a grand return in season 9 with a triple header on day 1 with defending champions taking on season 2 champions U Mumba.

All 12 teams are carrying a fresh look after a mega auction which saw big names changing teams and youngsters going for loads of money.

How does PKL 9 Points table work?

Points for Winning - 5

Points for a Tie - 3

Points for Losing by a margin of 7 or less - 1

Point for Losing by a margin of more than 7 - 0

The Top 6 teams qualify for the Playoffs

Here is the PKL 9 Points Table and Standings





Position Teams Matches Played Won Lost Tie Score Difference Points 1 Dabang Delhi 1 1 0 0 +14 5 2 Bengal Warriors











3 Bengaluru Bulls











4 Gujarat Giants











5 Haryana Steelers











6 Jaipur Pink Panthers











7 Patna Pirates











8 Puneri Paltan











9 Tamil Thalaivas











10 Telugu Titans











11 UP Yoddhas











12 U Mumba 1 0 1 0 -14 0

(To be updated after the first game today at 7:30 PM)