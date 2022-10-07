Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Kabaddi
PKL 2022: Start of Season 9- Points Table, Team Standings, Top Teams
Here is the points table and current standings of PKL 2022.
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is making a grand return in season 9 with a triple header on day 1 with defending champions taking on season 2 champions U Mumba.
All 12 teams are carrying a fresh look after a mega auction which saw big names changing teams and youngsters going for loads of money.
How does PKL 9 Points table work?
- Points for Winning - 5
- Points for a Tie - 3
- Points for Losing by a margin of 7 or less - 1
- Point for Losing by a margin of more than 7 - 0
- The Top 6 teams qualify for the Playoffs
Here is the PKL 9 Points Table and Standings
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Score Difference
|Points
|1
|Dabang Delhi
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+14
|5
|2
|Bengal Warriors
|3
|Bengaluru Bulls
|4
|Gujarat Giants
|5
|Haryana Steelers
|6
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|7
|Patna Pirates
|8
|Puneri Paltan
|9
|Tamil Thalaivas
|10
|Telugu Titans
|11
|UP Yoddhas
|12
|U Mumba
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-14
|0
(To be updated after the first game today at 7:30 PM)
