Kabaddi

Here is the points table and current standings of PKL 2022.

PKL 2022: Start of Season 9- Points Table, Team Standings, Top Teams
By

Pritish Raj

Updated: 2022-10-07T20:33:07+05:30

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is making a grand return in season 9 with a triple header on day 1 with defending champions taking on season 2 champions U Mumba.

All 12 teams are carrying a fresh look after a mega auction which saw big names changing teams and youngsters going for loads of money.

How does PKL 9 Points table work?

  • Points for Winning - 5
  • Points for a Tie - 3
  • Points for Losing by a margin of 7 or less - 1
  • Point for Losing by a margin of more than 7 - 0
  • The Top 6 teams qualify for the Playoffs

Here is the PKL 9 Points Table and Standings


PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWon LostTieScore DifferencePoints
1Dabang Delhi1100+145
2Bengal Warriors





3Bengaluru Bulls





4Gujarat Giants





5Haryana Steelers





6Jaipur Pink Panthers





7Patna Pirates





8Puneri Paltan





9Tamil Thalaivas





10Telugu Titans





11UP Yoddhas





12U Mumba1010-140

(To be updated after the first game today at 7:30 PM)

