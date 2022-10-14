Log In
Kabaddi

Pro Kabaddi League LIVE: Tamil Thalaivas take on U Mumba- Scores, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from Week 2 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 9.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-10-14T19:22:20+05:30

Week two of the Pro Kabaddi League kicks off today.

The league will be having another triple-header today after one day break.

Fixtures for today:

Match 1- Tamil Thalaivas v U Mumba

Match 2- Haryana Steelers v Jaipur Pink Panthers

Match 3- Gujarat Giants v Puneri Paltan

Stay Tuned for more updates.

Pro Kabaddi League Kabaddi Indian Kabaddi 
