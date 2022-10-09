Log In
Kabaddi

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Day 3- Five teams battle for first win- Scores, Updates, Live Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from Day 3 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-10-09T20:11:58+05:30

Day 3 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 will see five teams battle for their first win.

The fixtures list for super Sunday is:

Patna Pirates v Jaipur Pink Panthers

Telugu Titans v Bengal Warriors

Puneri Paltan v Bengaluru Bulls

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

