Pro Kabaddi 2022: Naveen Express-led Dabang Delhi continues winning run, defeats Haryana Steelers

Defending Champions Dabang Delhi and their leader Naveen Kumar continued their winning juggernaut to defeat neighbours Haryana Steelers in a very close battle by 38-36.

In the match that went right down to the wire, Naveen Kumar proved to be the difference maker, once again, as he earned 15 points, including the crucial points at the last second, to help his team pick up the close win.

Naveen began the proceedings as he quickly grabbed two points to open the scoring for the defending champions. But a couple of minutes later, Manjeet earned a SUPER RAID for Haryana Steelers to level the scoring. A couple of minutes later, the Jaideep-Mohit combination grabbed Delhi raider Manjeet as the Steelers took the lead for the first time in the game.



As Manjeet got rid of Naveen off the mat, the pressure increased in Dabang Delhi's corner. But Vijay Kumar inflicted a SUPER TACKLE on Meetu to put Delhi back in the lead.

Ashu Malik and Manjeet continued to chip in with raid points for their team as Delhi took control of the match. A defensive error from Nitin Rawal in the final minute of the first half proved costly for the Steelers as Delhi went into half-time leading at 17-12.



At the start of the second half, Vinay inflicted a SUPER TACKLE on the dangerous Naveen, as the Steelers showed signs of a comeback. But a minute later, Delhi inflicted an ALL OUT to get back their five-point lead.

Manjeet continued to earn raid points for the Steelers, keeping his team in the game. The defensive units of both the teams switched on by the halfway mark of the second half, as the raiders started feeling the heat.



Through Meetu's SUPER RAID, the Steelers brought themselves back into the contest, reducing the deficit by just one point. Minutes later, the Steelers inflicted an ALL-OUT and took the lead in the match by a point.



With Naveen earning a raid point with a bonus, Delhi quickly earned their lead back and put pressure back on the Steelers with just two minutes left on the clock.

When Naveen earned another raid point for Delhi in the final minute, it seemed Delhi will come away with the win.

But Manjeet earned two quick raid points to level the score, and the tension increased in Delhi's camp once again. But Naveen stood up for Delhi once again, earning a raid plus bonus point in the last second to steal the win for his team.

