Pro Kabaddi 2022: Dabang Delhi return to winning ways, defeat Telugu Titans 40-33

Defending champions Dabang Delhi returned to winning ways after defeating Telugu Titans 40-33. Dabang Delhi heaped more misery on bottom-placed Telugu Titans as they lost another due to a lack of composure.

The first half was played out to a baffling pace where Delhi seemingly dominant lost out in the crunch moments time and time again. Despite having the Titans team down to three for a significant part of the half, Delhi could not inflict an all-out on their opponents.



Huge credit for this was to Vishal whose two consecutive SUPER TACKLES on Naveen helped the Titans stay within touching distance of their opponents. All in all, the Titans got five SUPER TACKLES in the first half and the last, by Mohsen Maghsoudlou on Naveen got them a massive lead despite being fewer on the mat.

The teams went into the break with the Titans leading 17-12.



While Delhi had consistently failed to inflict an all-out in the first half, their constant pressure meant the Titans were never fully safe. Early in the second half, the pressure finally told, as they inflicted the first ALL OUT of the game to reduce the gap to 18-19.

With Delhi in the ascendancy, and another all-out looming it fell to yet another SUPER TACKLE by Vishal to prevent a total collapse. This time though Delhi did not let their heads drop and not too long after, inflicted a second ALL OUT to take the lead.



The game stayed close and right till the end as the Titans looked like salvaging a result from the game. However, a SUPER RAID by Ashu Malik on Ankit, Parvesh Bhainswal, Adarsh T and Abhishek Singh sealed the deal for Delhi as they eventually triumphed 40-33.