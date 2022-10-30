Pro Kabaddi 2022: Rinku's performance help U Mumba beat Bengal Warriors 36-25

Rinku Narwal scored eight tackle points to power U Mumba a huge win against Bengal Warriors. Ashish and Mohit came up with vital contributions during the course of the win.

Maninder Singh started things off for the Bengal Warriors with the first raid, after which they picked up some important points, to edge into an early lead. U Mumba, who are known for their defensive unit, though bounced back with a Super Tackle on Maninder. Surinder Singh engineered another Super Tackle soon after as the momentum started to shift.



Midway through the first half, the Warriors had allowed U Mumba back into the game, as the contest started to heat up. Both sides traded raids and tackles from then on in. Jai Bhagwan and Surinder were helping the U Mumba side make solid progress as Rinku pitched in with another Super Tackle, wiping out the lead that the Warriors had.

Ashish got in a Super Raid for U Mumba, who ended the half with the game in their control. U Mumba roared back in the second phase of the first half and led 21-13 at the break.



In the second half, the Warriors started to fight back, with Shrikant Jadhav's Super Raid cutting down the lead to a 5-point one. The Warriors were looking to mount a fight back and depended on Maninder, Shrikant and Balaji, who was doing the majority of the heavy lifting for them.



However, U Mumba continued to have a stronghold of the match, with the defence working brilliantly, and the lead standing at 8 points. U Mumba kept the Warriors at arm's length from then on in and eventually walked off with a comprehensive win.

