Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengaluru Bulls defeat Telugu Titans despite Siddharth Desai's heroics

Bengaluru Bulls are the team to beat this season as they registered their ninth win of the season going top of the table. Led by the raiding duo of Bharat and Neeraj Narwal, the season 6 champions piled more misery on Telugu Titans.

While Neeraj Narwal was looking to set the Bulls on their way, it was the Bengaluru side's arch-rival Siddharth Desai, who got the Titans off to a fine start. Desai registered the first five points for his side before Surjeet Singh became the second player for the Titans to get on the score sheet.

The Titans had the edge in the early exchanges. However, the Bulls fought back with Bharat and Vikash Kandola leading the charge, edging ahead with a slender lead at the ten-minute mark.

The two sets of raiders were on fire, making life difficult for the defenders, and keeping the contest on a knife edge. Siddharth got his Super 10 before the first half ended while it was Bharat keeping the Bulls in touching distance. The half ended with the Titans leading by 1 point, even as the Bulls were starting to up the ante.



After a slow start, the Bull's defence tackled Monu Goyat, before Vikash Kandola was tackled by the Titans defenders in emphatic style. However, Bharat got to his Super 10 thereafter as the Bulls edged ahead with an ALL-OUT. The Bengaluru side then thwarted the ace raider Desai and with just over 10 minutes to go, were ahead by 9 points.



The Bulls continued to dominate as the clock ticked on, even as the Titans fought hard, and kept inching ahead. The Bulls kept raging on and eventually walked off the mat as winners of the match.

