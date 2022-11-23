Pro Kabaddi 2022: Aslam Inamdar stars again as Puneri Paltan defeats Jaipur Pink Panthers

Aslam Inamdar had another good outing as he led Puneri Paltan to a big win against Jaipur Pink Panthers to go top of the table. Jaipur Pink Panthers sadly relied on Arjun Deshwal alone who score 14 points but couldn't save the game.

Arjun Deshwal picked up a few touchpoints as the Jaipur Pink Panthers took the lead at 6-3 in the 6th minute. However, Sombir tackled Deshwal and Mohit Goyat pulled off a raid in quick succession to help their team stay in the game at 6-8 in the 9th minute.

Aslam Inamdar effected a magnificent raid in the 12th minute as the Pune side levelled the scores at 9-9. The Puneri Paltan kept raging on and inflicted an ALL-OUT in the 17th minute to take the lead at 16-14. Moments later, Akash Shinde carried out a brilliant raid, catching out Reza Mirbagheri and Abhishek KS. Shinde continued to shine as Puneri Paltan led 20-16 at the end of the first half.

They played like table toppers 👊

And we felt it watching on 🤩



Kasa kaai Paltan, aata kasa vaat te?#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #JPPvPUN pic.twitter.com/y3EydB2yVE — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) November 23, 2022

Goyat effected a fantastic multi-point raid and reduced the Panthers to just two members on the mat in the opening minutes of the second half. The Puneri Paltan inflicted another ALL OUT soon after and attained a stronghold of the match at 27-18 in the 25th minute.



However, Deshwal kept the Panthers in the game through a magnificent raid catching out Abinesh Nadarajan and Fazel Atrachali. But, Goyat kept getting touchpoints and helped his team stay in the lead at 33-24 in the 33rd minute.

V Ajith Kumar picked up a couple of touchpoints for the Panthers, but Aslam Inamdar showcased top form in the other end as the Pune side stayed ahead at 36-29. The Paltan rode on the momentum and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory.