Pro Kabaddi 2022: Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers play out a thrilling 27-27 draw

Puneri Paltan made a decent start in front of their home crowd after they played a thrilling draw with Haryana Steelers and moved to second place on the points table. This draw means Puneri Paltan hasn't lost in last five games and Haryana is still waiting for their season to start flowing.

The Paltan made an explosive start with Mohit Goyat starting off with a Super Raid. A close review by the Paltans also worked out in their favour, as they had the momentum in their corner, playing at home for the first time this season.



Midway through the first half, the Paltans were in control and had a slender 1-point lead, with both sides being watchful in their approach.

Cheered on by the home support, the Paltans raged on as Fazel Atrachali and co tackled emphatically, giving themselves a 3-point lead at 13-10 at the end of the first half.

Puneri started off the second half on the front foot, attaining an 8-point lead with an ALL-OUT. Soon after though, the Steelers went through the gears, with Manjeet taking charge and Mohit chipping in too, cutting down the lead significantly midway through the second half.



The Steelers stayed in the hunt with Manjeet getting an ALL-OUT, bringing the difference in points down to 2 in the 36th minute. Soon after Manjeet and Amirhossein Bastami brought the Steelers to level pegging, with just over a minute to go.



The final minutes of the game were riveting as both teams threw the kitchen sink at each other, but eventually, the sides had to share the spoils with the score at 27-27 at the final whistle.

