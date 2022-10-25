Pro Kabaddi 2022: Haryana Steelers decimate clueless Telugu Titans, Meetu shines

Haryana Steelers powered their way to secure all 5 points as they defeated Telugu Titans by 19 points.

The scoreline 43-24 is just more misery on the helpless Telugu Titans who were decimated by a strong showing from Meetu in raid and Nitin Rawal, Jaideep Dahiya and Amirhossein Bastami in defence.

Monu Goyat began the proceedings as he got a raid point for Telugu Titans, but K Prapanjan levelled the scores immediately with Haryana Steelers' first raid.

Minutes later, Manjeet got a touch on Vinay to give Steelers the lead. Soon after, a SUPER RAID from the Steelers raid put the Telugu Titans on the backfoot.

A couple of minutes later, the Steelers inflicted an ALL OUT and attained a stronghold of the match with a six-point lead.

Manjeet and Meetu continued their top form on the night to ensure Steelers maintain their extensive lead. Vijay Kumar inflicted a SUPER TACKLE on Meetu as hopes reignited for Titans.

But minutes later, Meetu earned another SUPER RAID, as the Steelers inflicted another ALL OUT to go into halftime with a 24-11 lead.

The second half started with Nitin catching Manjeet early on to get a big point for the Titans. Moments later, Vishal Bhardwaj caught Meetu and Telugu Titans found hopes for a comeback.

But Mohit, Amirhossein Bastami and Nitin Rawal kept inflicting tackles on the other end to maintain Steelers' comfortable lead.

Adarsh T tried to fight for the Titans through a SUPER RAID, but Manjeet put an end to Titans' resistance, earning two consecutive raid points.

Meetu earned another super raid in the match as the Steelers continued to extend their lead.

The Steelers inflicted another ALL OUT going into the last two minutes of the match. Haryana kept raging on and eventually won the encounter with ease.