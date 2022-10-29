Log In
Pro Kabaddi 2022: Gujarat Giants put up an all-round show to defeat Telugu Titans 30-19

Gujarat Giants heaped more misery on Telugu Titans as they defeated them 30-19 in a low-scoring match.

By

Pritish Raj

Published: 29 Oct 2022 6:15 PM GMT

Led by the defensive masterclass of Sourav Gulia, Gujarat Giants produced an all-round performance to heap more misery on bottom-placed Telugu Titans. Playing with another starting line-up, Telugu Titans faltered again and lost by 30-19.

Monu Goyat pulled off a couple of raids as the Telugu Titans took the lead at 5-2 in the 8th minute. However, the Giants fought back through raider Parteek Dhaiya and defender Sourav Gulia and levelled the scores at 5-5.

Rakesh pulled off a magnificent raid in the 12th minute to help his team inch ahead at 7-6. However, the Titans regained the lead at 10-8 in the 17th minute after a fantastic raid by Adarsh T. The Telugu Titans tackled Purna Singh and kept their noses in front at 12-9 at the end of the first half.

The Giants showed more urgency in the second half and took the lead at 13-12 in the 24th minute. Moments later, Gujarat inflicted an ALL OUT to take a massive lead at 17-13. All-rounder Shankar Gadai also joined the party as the Giants attained a stronghold of the match at 21-15 in the 31st minute.

Rakesh continued to shine and helped Gujarat to keep moving forward in the game. The Giants tackled Siddharth Desai in the 38th minute and held a comfortable lead at 25-19. Gujarat kept raging on and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory.

